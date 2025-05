Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The UAE, represented by Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister for Foreign Trade, participated in the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Al Zeyoudi underscored how greater collaboration across Asia can accelerate growth, drive innovation and consolidate the region’s rise a global eco...