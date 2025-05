ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during World Utilities Congress

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GVH) have signed an agreement at the World Utilities Congress in Abu Dhabi, to jointly evaluate the deployment of the BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology internationally. The agreement enables ENEC and GE Ver...