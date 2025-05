Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one of advanced training centre at Dubai Industrial City

Himatrix Group has inaugurated phase one of its first application laboratory, research, and training centre, with a total investment value of AED33 million.Spanning 45,000 sq.ft., the facility at Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, will support Himatrix Group’s vision for growth and expansi...