Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 43rd cohort of Zayed II Military College in Al Ain

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today attended the graduation ceremony of the 43rd cohort of cadet officers of the Zayed II Military College in Al Ain. The graduation ceremony was also attended by H.H. Sheikh...