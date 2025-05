Friday 6th June first day of Eid Al Adha in UAE: Presidential Court

The Presidential Court has announced the official sighting of the crescent moon marking the beginning of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah for the Hijri year 1446, confirming that Wednesday, 28th May 2025, will be the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah. Consequently, Friday, 6th June 2025, corresponding to 10th Dhu ...