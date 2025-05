UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince of Poets, Million’s Poet, Al-Mankous competitions

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the winners of the 11th season of the Prince of Poets and Million’s Poet competitions, as well as the fourth season of the Al-Mankous programme, along with their respective judges.During the meeting, held at Qasr Al-Bahr in Abu Dhabi...