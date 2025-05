TAQA Energy Services, UAE University complete third phase of solar project

TAQA Energy Services, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), announced today the completion of the third phase of the 9000-kilowatt peak (kWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) project at the United Arab Emirates University's (UAEU) campus.The 14,400 advanced solar panels, strategically insta...