CBUAE imposes financial sanctions of AED18.1 million on two branches of foreign banks

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) imposed financial sanctions on two branches of foreign banks operating in the UAE, amounting to AED10,600,000 for the first bank and AED7,500,000 for the second bank, pursuant to Article (14) of the Federal Decree Law No. (20) of 2018 on Anti-Money Laundering and Com...