Al Fanar Gas Group, Siemens Energy sign strategic MoU to collaborate on clean energy, decarbonisation

Al Fanar Gas Group, the energy arm of EHC Investment, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens Energy, to jointly advance decarbonisation and clean energy innovation across the UAE.The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the World Utilities Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi, suppo...