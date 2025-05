The Big Heart Foundation inaugurates reconstructed ERT Centre at St. George Hospital in Beirut

The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a global humanitarian organisation based in Sharjah, has inaugurated the newly reconstructed and expanded Emergency and Trauma Unit at the Saint George Hospital University Medical Centre (SGHUMC) in Beirut. Funded by a US$2.36 million (AED8.7 million) contribution from TBH...