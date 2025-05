UAE hosts 39th COSPAS-SARSAT Joint Committee Meeting in Abu Dhabi

Cheryl Bertoia, Principal Operations Officer at COSPAS-SARSAT, expressed her gratitude to the UAE for hosting the 39th COSPAS-SARSAT Joint Committee Meeting in Abu Dhabi.She emphasised the importance of the meeting in advancing and upgrading life-saving satellite and ground-based systems around the world.The U...