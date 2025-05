Latifa bint Mohammed: ‘We need media that leads content industry with cultural depth, brings people back to forefront’

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, attended the Arab Media Summit 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.This year’s edition, or...