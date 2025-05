Mansour bin Zayed, Hazza bin Zayed inaugurate Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition in Al Ain

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, attended the opening of the first edition of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exh...