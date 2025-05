UAE leads MENA M&A boom with 63 deals in Q1-25

DUBAI, 28th May, 2025 (WAM) – The MENA region witnessed 225 mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity deals in Q1 2025, up from the 172 deals recorded in Q1 2024, reflecting a 31% increase in deal volume when compared year-on-year, according to the latest EY MENA M&A Insights 2024 report. Total deal v...