Muslim Council of Elders participates in International Conference on Combating Islamophobia

The Muslim Council of Elders participated in organising the Third International Conference on Combating Islamophobia, held in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, from 26th to 27th May 2025, under the theme: “Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas.”The event brought together a wide arra...