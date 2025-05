Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, Global Climate Finance Centre sign MoU on energy, water efficiency, climate finance

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Global Climate Finance Centre (GCFC).The agreement was signed during the 2025 World Utilities Congress, at a high-level consultation co-convened by the DoE and GCFC in preparation for the 2026 United Nations Water...