Dubai Government Human Resources Department announces Eid Al Adha holiday for year 1446 AH

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) issued a circular announcing the Eid Al Adha holiday for the year 1446 Hijri.All government entities, departments, and institutions across Dubai will observe a public holiday from Arafat Day, 9th Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH (Thursday, 5th June 2025) unt...