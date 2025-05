Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends World Utilities Congress 2025

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the 4th World Utilities Congress, hosted by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 27th to 29th May 2025.During the visit, H.H. S...