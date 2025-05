Sharjah Islamic Bank strengthens global standing with successful pricing of $500 million perpetual sukuk

Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) has successfully priced US$ 500 million perpetual Additional Tier 1 sukuk with a fixed profit rate of 6.125 percent and a six-year non-call period, making a mark as the tightest set AT1 Issuance in 2025 globally.With a reset spread of 195.6 bps, the issuance also marks a ...