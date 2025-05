EGA supplies CelestiAL solar aluminium to global automotive parts maker Hyundai Mobis

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) today announced an agreement to increase its CelestiAL solar aluminium supply to Hyundai Mobis, the global automotive parts maker.The agreement is an extension of an existing supply agreement with Hyundai Mobis. EGA began supplying aluminium to Hyundai Mobis in 2015. Under t...