UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia inspects UAE pilgrims’ camps, affirms readiness of services for Hajj 2025

Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, inspected the UAE pilgrims' camps in the holy sites of Mina and Arafat, reviewing the final preparations ahead of the Hajj season 2025.He was accompanied by Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of I...