Russia's international reserves climb to $678.5 billion

Russia’s international reserves edged up by $11 billion over the week and totalled $678.5 billion as of 23rd May 2025, the Central Bank said.According to TASS, reserves totalled $667.5 billion as of 16th May."International reserves as of the close of business on 23rd May 2025 stood at $678.5 billion,...