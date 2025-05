Erth Zayed Philanthropies makes AED25 million contribution to National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) has signed a strategic agreement with Erth Zayed Philanthropies to advance its national multiple sclerosis (MS) agenda. As part of this agreement, Erth Zayed Philanthropies will contribute AED25 million to support NMSS in delivering its core priorities, ...