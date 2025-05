China's international trade in goods, services value up 6% in April

The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached 4.37 trillion yuan (US$ 606.8 billion) in April, an increase of 6% year-on-year, official data showed.In U.S. dollar terms, the country's exports of goods and services amounted to US$ 326.5 billion, while imports totaled US$ 280.3...