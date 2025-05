UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Isaac Del Toro tightens his grip on overall lead in Giro d’Italia

DOLOMITES, 31st May, 2025 (WAM) – In a performance that underscored both his strength and tactical maturity, UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Isaac Del Toro secured second place in today’s mountainous Stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia ahead of his closest rival Richard Carapaz (EF Education Easypost), tightenin...