OPEC+ countries agree production adjustment of 411,000 barrels per day in July 2025

VIENNA, 31st May, 2025 (WAM) – The eight OPEC+ countries, which previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman met virtually on 31 May 2025, to review global market conditions and outlook...