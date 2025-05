Italian Pavilion showcases rare, hand-crafted diamond pieces making debut at 55th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show

SHARJAH, 31st May, 2025 (WAM) – The 55th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), features a distinguished presence by the Italian pavilion that unveiled a rare collection of handcrafted diamond and ...