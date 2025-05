Indonesia's B50 biodiesel plan may boost global CPO prices: Agriculture Minister

JAKARTA,31st May, 2025 (WAM) - Indonesia’s plan to produce and promote the use of Biodiesel 50 (B50) is expected to drive up global crude palm oil (CPO) prices, according to Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman.B50 is a fuel blend consisting of 50 percent biofuel—derived primarily from palm oil—...