6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Japan’s Hokkaido

TOKYO, 31st May, 2025 (WAM) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit Hokkaido in Japan on the afternoon of May 31, the country’s Meteorological Agency said, adding that it hit at a depth of 20km.The epicentre of the earthquake was off the east coast of Hokkaido, the agency said, adding that no tsunami w...