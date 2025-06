Awqaf Abu Dhabi Life Endowment campaign raises AED509 million from 93,000 contributors in 2 weeks

The Life Endowment campaign, launched by the Endowments and Minors Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) in support of chronic disease patients and People of Determination, has raised AED509 million from 93,000 contributors, two weeks after its launch.The campaign, running under the slogan “With You For Li...