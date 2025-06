Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan meets Prime Minister of Sao Tome and Principe

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Americo d'Oliveira dos Ramos, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, during an official visit to the country’s capital, Sao Tome.Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh...