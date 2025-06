Hamdan bin Zayed receives Department of Energy delegation; reviews progress of strategic projects in Al Dhafra Region

ABU DHABI, 1st June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, has received a delegation from the Department of Energy, led by Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department of Energy (DoE), at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi. The v...