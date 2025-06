UAE’s first Woman Grandmaster ends maiden campaign in Stavanger with 3 wins, 2 draws, 4 losses, showing resilience after early setbacks

UAE’s rising chess star Rouda Al Serkal signed off her maiden appearance at the Norway Chess Open with a flourish, winning three consecutive games to close out the prestigious tournament’s General Masters (GM) category on a high.The 15-year-old showed remarkable resilience over nine gruelling rounds, bo...