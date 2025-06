Al Seer Marine, B International Shipping & Logistics launch JV 'ASBI Shipping FZCO'

Al Seer Marine has partnered with B International Shipping & Logistics, an affiliate of top energy trader BGN, to launch a Joint Venture (JV) “ASBI Shipping FZCO”. This new joint venture will own and operate mid-sized liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and product tankers, strengthening regional and global...