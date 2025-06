DAE signs US$300 million 3-year unsecured term loan

DUBAI, 2nd June, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd today announced that it has signed a US$300 million 3-year unsecured term loan with Bank of China (Dubai) Branch, Bank of China Limited, London Branch and Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited (BOC). The loan will be used for general co...