Tadweer Group announces achievement of 10 million man-hours without Lost Time Injury across operations

Tadweer Group has announced a major Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) milestone: Achievement of 10,000,000 man-hours worked without a Lost Time Injury (LTI) across its core operations and facilities. This includes the Abu Dhabi Waste to Energy project (WtE) (Albihouth) in Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi, in which...