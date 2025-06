Aldar unveils AED 40 bn Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi’s first coastal wellness destination

ABU DHABI, 2nd June, 2025 (WAM) – Aldar today unveiled the masterplan for Abu Dhabi’s next iconic island destination, Fahid Island, which has an11km coastline and a gross development value of over AED 40 billion. With 4.6km of pristine beachfront on one side of the island and serene mangrove fores...