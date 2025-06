Emir of Kuwait, Mansour bin Zayed discuss bilateral relations, cooperation

His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, received today at Bayan Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, who is on an official visit to Kuwait.During the meeting...