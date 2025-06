MoHRE to implement Midday Break for 21st consecutive year from 15 June to 15 September 2025

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced the implementation of the Midday Break, prohibiting work under direct sunlight and in open-air spaces between 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm, from 15 June to 15 September 2025.Now in its 21st consecutive year, the Midday Break is rooted i...