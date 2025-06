Humaid bin Rashid orders AED5 million for Ajman fishermen ahead of Eid

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the disbursement of AED5 million financial rewards to fishermen enrolled in the Ajman Co-operative Society for Fishermen on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.The gesture aims to encourage UAE citizens to engage in th...