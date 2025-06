Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Timble AI as grand winner of 4th Eureka! GCC in Dubai

Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, crowned Timble AI as the grand prize winner of the fourth edition of Eureka! GCC of one of Asia’s largest business model competitions for startups. The award ceremony took place at Al Habtoor Palace Hotel in Dubai.The event was...