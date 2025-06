United Arab Bank launches strategic Rights Issue to raise up to AED1.03 billion

United Arab Bank PJSC (UAB), listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced that it proposes to increase its issued share capital by an amount up to AED1,031,275,325 (one billion thirty-one million two hundred seventy-five thousand three hundred twenty-five dirhams) from AED2,062,550,649 ...