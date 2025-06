UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman

Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum presented a copy of his credentials as UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman to Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman.Al Maktoum conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Mini...