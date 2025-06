As part of Mansour bin Zayed’s visit, UAE, Kuwait sign multiple agreements, MoUs to boost cooperation

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, the UAE and Kuwait signed a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU...