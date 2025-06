Hazza bin Zayed receives winners of 18th Khalifa Award for Education from Al Ain Region

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has received the winners of the Khalifa Award for Education 2025 from Al Ain Region. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Humaid Al Houti, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Educati...