RAK Ruler pardons 411 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 411 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha.The prisoners’ release comes as part of Shaikh Saud’s keenness to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life and bring about stability t...