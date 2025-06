UAQ Ruler appoints Deputy Ruler

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 4th June, 2025 (WAM) – -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has issued Amiri Decree No. (7) of 2025, appointing Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla as Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain.The decree also stip...