CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark Golden Jubilee of Dubai Islamic Bank

ABU DHABI, 4th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued 7,000 silver commemorative coins to mark the Dubai Islamic Bank’s (DIB) Golden Jubilee and to honour its achievements in the banking sector since its establishment in 1975.The issuance includes 2,000 coins of 50 grams ...