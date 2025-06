Nahyan bin Mubarak, Estonian Ambassador to UAE, discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI,4th June, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received Maria Belovas, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the United Arab Emirates, today at his Majlis in Abu Dhabi.At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan warmly welcomed Amb...