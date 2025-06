AUS, American University, Washington, DC, launch 4+1 pathway to graduate studies in environmental science

SHARJAH, 4th June, 2025 (WAM) – American University of Sharjah’s (AUS) College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) has signed a new agreement with American University (AU), Washington, DC, to offer a 4+1 academic pathway for AUS students majoring in environmental sciences and sustainability. The initiative ...